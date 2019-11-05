TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures on I-630 planned for much of November

FILE — A construction worker shovels away as work on an Interstate 630 bridge at South Rodney Parham Road continues in Little Rock in this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo.

Drivers can expect lane closures along a portion of Interstate 630 in Little Rock throughout much of November, officials said.

Beginning on Wednesday, the middle and outside lanes between University Avenue and Baptist Health Drive in both directions will be alternately closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to a state Department of Transportation news release.

Transportation officials said they expect the closures, a result of efforts to widen I-630, to continue through Nov. 25.