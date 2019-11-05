Little Rock authorities search Arkansas River after report man jumped from bridge

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police responding to a call about a possible jumper were searching for a man’s body in the Arkansas River late Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
A 911 caller told a Little Rock police dispatcher at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a man jumped from the Main Street bridge, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.
Little Rock firemen and Little Rock police had not located a body as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barnes said traffic may be delayed.
Check back for updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.