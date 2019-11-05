Sections
Little Rock authorities search Arkansas River after report man jumped from bridge

by Clara Turnage | Today at 6:08 p.m.
Little Rock police responding to a call about a possible jumper were searching for a man’s body in the Arkansas River late Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

A 911 caller told a Little Rock police dispatcher at approximately 5:19 p.m. that a man jumped from the Main Street bridge, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Little Rock firemen and Little Rock police had not located a body as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barnes said traffic may be delayed.

Check back for updates.

