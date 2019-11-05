Budget cuts prompt Little Rock Zoo to close 2 days a week through February

The Little Rock Zoo will close two days a week from now until February in response to budget cuts from the city, officials said Tuesday.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said the city made overall cuts to its budget in June that included a $92,000 annual cut for the zoo.

Closing the zoo Tuesdays and Wednesdays for November, December, January and February will help make up for the decrease in funds, Altrui said, because the zoo won’t have to hire as many part-time workers to staff front gate ticket booths and concessions.

Many of the part-time employees will also work fewer hours, Altrui said, creating a savings of $32,000 in personnel costs.

“We took an honest look at our operation and what makes the most sense,” Altrui said. “This makes the most sense.”

The zoo chose the dates for the closure because fewer people visit in the winter than warmer months, Altrui said.

The zoo also sees the lowest attendance on Tuesday and Wednesdays. On some of those days in the winter in previous years, the zoo ran a deficit, Altrui said.

“We were actually losing money by having the staff here and not having high enough attendance,” Altrui said.

In addition to the closures, the zoo will also cut $30,000 from its special events and marketing budget, and $30,000 from contract expenditures.

Cuts in marketing and events include buying fewer billboards and scaling back Boo at the Zoo. For contracts, cuts include travel contracts to professional development events.

Altrui said there is some benefit to closing the zoo for two days a week because maintenance and construction work can proceed without interrupting visitors.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to get the zoo looking good, so when the zoo opens in the spring, it’ll look even better,” Altrui said.

She added that if the plan doesn’t provide the anticipated savings or upsets guests, it can be changed.

“This is a test,” Altrui said. “Nothing is permanent.”