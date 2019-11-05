Moses Moody set to announce decision this weekend

Shooting guard Moses Moody will announce his college decision Saturday at 6 p.m.

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, has narrowed his list of schools to Arkansas, Michigan and Virginia. He will announce his decision at a press conference at Arkansas Fitness and Athletic in Little Rock.

Moody has made official visits to Arkansas and Michigan, and attended the NBPA Top 100 camp at Virginia in June.

ESPN rates Moody a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 shooting guard and No. 29 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

He and his good friend Khalen Robinson officially visited Arkansas on Oct. 18-20. Robinson is also a recruiting target for the Razorbacks.

“It was definitely a good visit,” Moody said after the Arkansas visit. “The coaching staff did a good job showing love, so at the end of the day it was definitely a positive visit.”

Moody said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his staff highlighted the trip.

“The atmosphere and the community, I can really see that the environment has changed," he said.

Musselman’s NBA experience stood out to Moody during his trip to Fayetteville.

“I could see all that in his meetings,” Moody said. “The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience. He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows, I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.”

Moody played for AAU team Bradley Beal Elite during the spring and summer and was an All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season.

He made the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Underclassman team after averaging 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore at North Little Rock.