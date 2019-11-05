• Comedian Carol Burnett will be among the familiar faces gracing the Mad About You revival. Sony Pictures Television announced Monday that Burnett will reprise her Emmy-winning role as the mother of Helen Hunt's character. Mad About You is returning for a limited run on the Spectrum Originals streaming service later this month. Hunt and Paul Reiser play the Buchmans, a New York married couple, in the NBC series that aired 164 episodes before its finale in May 1999. The revival will focus on the Buchmans and their marriage after their daughter leaves for college. Mad About You won 12 Emmy Awards, including four for Hunt and one of Burnett in 1997. The revival will debut on Nov. 20 and will conclude its season on Dec. 18.

• An advice columnist who has accused President Donald Trump of raping her in a New York department store dressing room in the 1990s sued him Monday, saying he defamed her by calling her a liar whom he had never even met. E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit, filed in New York, says Trump "smeared her integrity, honesty and dignity -- all in the national press" when he responded to her allegations, first broached in a New York magazine article in June. "Nobody is entitled to conceal acts of sexual assault behind a wall of defamatory falsehoods and deflections," Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, wrote in the suit. A message requesting comment was sent to a law firm that has represented Trump in other cases. In June, Trump said that Carroll was "totally lying," termed the accusation "fake news" and called her "not my type." He also said he'd never met her, although a 1987 photo shows Trump and Carroll in a photo with their spouses at the time. "Give me a break," Trump said of the photo, noting it shows his back to the camera. Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, is among more than a dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct or sexual assault, or both, predating his presidency. Carroll isn't the only one to sue over his denials. One such case, filed by Summer Zervos, a onetime contestant on his former reality show The Apprentice is ongoing in the same Manhattan courthouse where Carroll has filed her claim. In Zervos' case, Trump's lawyers have said his statements weren't defamatory, and they have tried unsuccessfully so far to get the suit dismissed or at least delayed until he is no longer in office.

