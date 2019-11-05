Sections
NCAA denies waiver for 7-3 Vanvoer

by Matt Jones | Today at 5:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Arkansas center Connor Vanover (left) talks with coach Eric Musselman during the Razorbacks' Red-White Game on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas center Connor Vanover will not be ineligible for the 2019-20 season, the Razorbacks announced Tuesday.

Vanover, a 7-3 sophomore who transferred from California during the offseason, was denied a request for immediate playing time by the NCAA. Vanover sought the request due to two mitigating circumstances for him leaving Cal: a sick grandmother in Arkansas and the firing of former Cal coach Wyking Jones, who recruited Vanover.

At Cal, Vanover averaged 7.5 points and three rebounds per game last season.

Vanover is from Little Rock and played high school basketball at Arkansas Baptist Prep before transferring to Findlay (Nev.) Prep for his senior season.

Without the waiver, Vanover will redshirt this season and be eligible for three seasons beginning in 2020-21.

Arkansas begins the regular season Tuesday with a game against Rice at Bud Walton Arena.

