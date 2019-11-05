Nothing to be happy about with Razorbacks

It is the most critical juncture in the history of Arkansas Razorbacks football.

No one is happy with where the University of Arkansas program is today.

The coaches, players, incredibly loyal fans and surely the administration.

Ticket sales are down and attendance even more down.

In the last eight seasons, including 2-7 this season, they are 37-59 and have home losses to Louisiana-Monroe, Toledo, North Texas, San Jose State and road losses at Rutgers and Colorado State.

The Razorbacks are 13-49 in SEC play, and this season lost to Ole Miss in its first season back from NCAA probation.

What's to be happy about?

Forget how Chad Morris got here -- it was definitely Julie's (Cromer Peoples) first head football coach hiring and probably Joe's (Steinmetz) -- and understand that it is up to him to fix it.

Coming off a stunning loss to Mississippi State when the defense looked like it couldn't have stopped the Razorback Marching Band, morale is at an all-time low among fans.

As sure as you can't have a team without players, you can't have a program without fans.

And the fans are losing confidence in Morris.

What he doesn't need to do right now is be stubborn, angry or defiant.

The program belongs to the fans.

Granted, the fans don't have a say about his future, but the reason they are upset is they still care, and that's a good thing.

Sure, apathy has set in with some, but start winning games, and those folks will be right back next to those who are still calling the Hogs.

After 21 games of Morris' and Joe Craddock's offense it is time to say it isn't working as well as Wisconsin-style football did in the SEC.

There is no known statistic for balls batted down at the line of scrimmage, but if there was, the Razorbacks might lead the nation, and it isn't limited to one or two quarterbacks.

When Doug Flutie, who was generously listed at 5-10, was throwing touchdowns in college, Canadian Football League and the NFL he was all over the field.

Never was he asked to be a drop-back passer.

With that in mind, watching John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson on Saturday left most people, including the media, with a searing question: "What took so long?"

It appears that senior transfer Ben Hicks and junior transfer Nick Starkel had their confidence knocked out of them before last Saturday.

There's another problem for the Hogs: Blocking.

Flutie, though, once said his former coaches, John Jenkins (a former Razorbacks player and assistant coach and former head coach at the University of Houston) taught him to get the ball off from 1.8 to 2.2 seconds.

The fans want and deserve to see their quarterbacks succeeding.

This is still a proud Razorbacks Nation.

Last summer, The Associated Press ranked its all-time top 25. A lot of criteria was used, and the Razorbacks were ranked No. 19, despite the last eight seasons. Oklahoma was No. 1 and Alabama No. 2.

ESPN has a list of the all-time top 150 college football games and the Razorbacks made it six times.

They were 4-2 in those games, and they happened as recently as 2015 with the "Hunter Heave," win over Ole Miss 53-52 in overtime.

The other games were two from the 60s against Texas, the 1998 loss to Tennessee, the 2001 seven-overtime win over Ole Miss and 2007 when Arkansas beat No. 1-ranked LSU 50-48 in overtime.

Pride and tradition runs deep through the whole state of Arkansas, and that's why the fans are hurt and unhappy.

It is time for Morris to decide if he's going keep singing, "I did it my way," or make the necessary adjustments to get the offense going and the defense stopping.

