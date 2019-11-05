NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are biting in the lake's high water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bass are biting plastic worms, jig and pigs or small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig.

Crappie are suspended 10 feet deep over deeper water around docks. Catch them with minnows or jigs. Striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-60s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said extensive power generation has the river level high. Trout fishing from a boat is best.

A small red and gold spoon or a size 7 countdown Rapala is a good choice. Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm is best for bait fishing.

For fly fishing in low water, try a size 16 blue dun midge. Go with streamers in high water.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with spinner baits or crank baits. Use minnow or jigs for crappie 8 to 10 feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office suggests fishing for channel catfish with liver or stink bait. Use small sunfish for bait to catch flathead catfish.

Try crank baits or Zoom Flukes for black bass. Fish for crappie at the old bridge with minnows or jigs 8 to 10 feet deep.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting jig and pigs around docks at all Bella Vista lakes.

Bluegill fishing is fair with worms or crickets fished 15 feet deep around brush.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms at all depths.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends trying for crappie at Lake Eucha with minnows or jigs 12 to 15 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Focused fishing guide service recommends using a small jig and pig 10 to 20 feet deep for black bass. A spider jig is a good jig type. Fish along gravel points and banks mixed with rock. The bite is best before sunrise.

After sunrise, switch to a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig. Fish 30 to 35 feet deep over tree tops and along gravel banks. The early top-water bite is slow.

Sports on 11/05/2019