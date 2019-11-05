NWA outdoor briefs

Waterfowl focus of field trip

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip at 9 a.m. Saturday to see migrating waterfowl and other birds at Lake Fayetteville. Meet in the parking area at the north end of the dam.

Birding will start at the dam. The group will then drive to the lake's environmental studies center for more viewing, then drive to the Mulhollan observation blind. People are welcome to attend all or part of the trip, which ends about noon.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required. November is a peak waterfowl migration time and several species may be seen. Bald eagles may also be at the lake.

For details call Joe Neal, 479-521-1858.

Meador wins Elite Series finale

Steven Meador won the Beaver Lake Elite Series championship held Oct. 26-27 at Beaver Lake. He had a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 25.5 pounds.

David Louks was second with 10 bass at 21.2 pounds. Tony Parsley placed third with 10 bass at 20.57 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with 10 bass for two days, were: fourth, Wes Paulin, 19.91; fifth, Marcus Brandenburg, 18.64; sixth, Brent Mason, 18.63; seventh, Lee McLean, 17.6; eighth, Fred Foster, 17.26; ninth, Greg Sapp, 17.19; 10th, Kirk McClelland, 16.99.

Jeremy Bowman had big bass on Oct. 26 at 4.83 pounds. Parsley had big bass on Oct. 27 at 4.57 pounds.

Tour visits stream work

Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a free stream bank restoration tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14.

A classroom presentation by experts on stream work begins at 9 a.m. at the partnership learning center in Cave Springs. After lunch, which is provided, the group will visit three stream restoration sites. Two are complete and one is nearly complete.

For details contact Stephanie Burchfield, stephanie@irwp.org, 479-215-6623.

Hobbs hosts Dutch oven cooks

A Dutch oven cooking workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Cost is $50 for a couple or $30 for an individual. The fee includes use of a Dutch oven, instruction and a Dutch oven recipe book to take home. Students will prepare a variety of dishes and enjoy a Dutch oven meal at the end of the workshop.

Register by Nov. 14 at the park visitor center or call 479-789-5000.

Talk teaches tree identification

The Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society will host a "Forest Forensics" program and walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 17.

Dr. Fred Paillet starts the event at 1 p.m. with a tree identification talk at the Lodge at Legacy Village, 601 N.E. Greenwood Way in Bentonville, just east of the Scott Family Amazeum.

A walk to identify various tree species will follow at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Parking is available in the upper lot at Crystal Bridges where the walk will end.

Runners tackle Mt. Kessler

The seventh annual Mt. Kessler Trail Run is 9 a.m. Nov. 23 at the Rock City section of Mt. Kessler Park in Fayetteville.

Routes of 10 or 20 kilometers are available. Entry fee is $40. The run benefits the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association community conservation projects.

Register at fayettevillenatural.org/kesslertrailrun. For details contact Dana Smith, 501-454-8030 or kesslertrailrun@gmail.com.

Turkey Trot set at Leatherwood

The 10th annual Don Gammie Turkey Trot trail run is at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs.

Trail runs of 5 kilometers or 1 mile are available. Entry fee is $25. The event benefits the Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary. Register at turkeytrotar.com.

Sports on 11/05/2019