Trout among MVP finalists

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award. Trout, a former Arkansas Traveler, is seeking his third MVP after winning in 2014 and 2016. He finished second in 2012, '13, '15 and '18. Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich are the top three for the NL honor. Yelich won last year's NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes. Houston's Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay's Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers' Association of America said Monday. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award along with Washington's Max Scherzer and the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Atlanta right-hander Mike Soroka and San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. are finalists for the NL Rookie of the Year. Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and Baltimore left-hander John Means are the top candidates in the AL. The Yankees' Aaron Boone, Minnesota's Rocco Baldelli and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash are finalists for AL Manager of the Year. Atlanta's Brian Snitker is a finalist to win the NL award and is joined by Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and St. Louis' Mike Shildt. Rookies of the Year are announced Nov. 11, followed by Managers of the Year on Nov 12. Cy Youngs are announced Nov. 13 and MVPs on Nov. 14.

Bumgarner gets offer

Madison Bumgarner was among 10 free agents who received $17.8 million qualifying offers from their former teams on Monday, a move that likely will decrease demand for the 30-year-old left-hander. Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA over 34 starts this year after two injury-shortened seasons. San Francisco also made a qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Will Smith. Gerrit Cole (Houston), Stephen Strasburg (Washington), Zack Wheeler (New York Mets) and Jake Odorizzi (Minnesota) also received qualifying offers. The others given the offers were third basemen Anthony Rendon (Washington) and Josh Donaldson (Atlanta), first baseman Jose Abreu (Chicago White Sox) and outfielder Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis). On the day before free agents can start negotiating contracts with all teams, Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez decided to stay in Boston instead of becoming a free agent, declining an option that would have voided the last three years and $62.5 million owed as part of the $110 million, five-year contract he signed after teams had reported to spring training in 2018. Among those whose options were declined were Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun, Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran, and Philadelphia pitchers Jared Hughes, Pat Neshek and Jason Vargas. Players have until 4 p.m. Central on Nov. 14 to accept the offers.

Munson on ballot

Dwight Evans, Thurman Munson and Lou Whitaker have been added to the ballot for the baseball Hall of Fame's modern era committee to consider next month, and Luis Tiant has been dropped. Former players' association head Marvin Miller will be on a Hall of Fame ballot for the eighth time when the modern era committee meets Dec. 8 ahead of the winter meetings in San Diego. Other holdovers on the 10-man ballot announced Monday are Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Ted Simmons. The modern era committee considers candidates from 1970-87, and a candidate needs at least 75% of the vote to be elected. The Hall will announce the members of the committee at a later date. Anyone picked will be inducted to the Hall on July 26 along with candidates elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in a vote announced Jan. 21. Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter will be on the ballot for the first time. The Hall has four committees. The golden days (1950-69) and early baseball (before 1950) committees meet in December 2020 and the today's game (1988 to present) committee meets in December 2021.

Bell has MRI

The New York Jets are in an all-too familiar position: keeping their fingers crossed while waiting on MRI results. Running back Le'Veon Bell is the latest player causing some concern after he had one of his knees tested Monday. It was not immediately certain if it could force him to miss some time. Coach Adam Gase thought the Jets would know more today. Gase was unsure when Bell was injured during New York's 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. Gase learned of it Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests. Bell had 66 yards on 17 carries and caught eight passes for 55 yards against the Dolphins a week after he was frustrated with getting only 11 touches in New York's loss at Jacksonville. The Jets have been hit hard this season by injuries with quarterback Sam Darnold, linebackers C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson, Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, left tackle Kelvin Beachum, center Ryan Kalil, tight end Chris Herndon, defensive end Henry Anderson, cornerback Trumaine Johnson and left guard Kelechi Osemele all missing time with injuries this season.

LSU LB leaves team

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said pass-rushing outside linebacker Michael Divinity has left the team for personal reasons. The announcement of Divinity's departure comes just six days before the No. 1 Tigers travel to second-ranked Alabama on Saturday in a clash of unbeaten teams with College Football Playoff implications. While Divinity tied for the team lead in sacks in 2018, he has played a reduced role this season because of the return of top edge pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and the emergence of Jacob Phillips and Patrick Queen at inside linebacker spots. Divinity also has missed three games. Divinity had three sacks and a forced fumble in the five games he has played this season.

Mickelson out of top 50

The streak ended with little fanfare, and that was just fine with Phil Mickelson. He slashed his way to a tie for 28th in the HSBC Champions, with only 100 or so fans following along. Mickelson played his last nine holes right behind Rory McIlroy, but only because Lefty was in the first group to tee off on the back nine. He signed for a 68 in his final round of the year. The number that stands out is No. 51, his position this week in the Official World Golf Ranking. For the first time in nearly 26 years -- 1,353 weeks to be exact -- Mickelson is no longer among the top 50 in the world. Mickelson nearly fell out at the start of 2018, and then he ran off four consecutive top 10s, culminating with his third World Golf Championships title in Mexico City. He reached No. 17 with his victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February -- his seventh win in his 40s, including a major -- and was hopeful of a big year. He hasn't finished better than a tie for 18th since then.

Nadal on top

Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018. The Spaniard has become the second-oldest No. 1 player. Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year. Nadal, 33, has been No. 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top. Federer leads the all-time list with 310 weeks. Federer stayed third in the rankings, behind Novak Djokovic and ahead of Daniil Medvedev. Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including the French Open and the U.S. Open. He also reached the Australian Open final. He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time.

