Penske buys Indy speedway, series

Roger Penske was a car-loving, 14-year-old who regularly listened to the Indianapolis 500 on the radio when his father landed tickets to the 1951 race. They made the trek from Cleveland, and when Penske saw the cars zipping around Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 200 mph he fell instantly in love.

Now he owns the iconic speedway, its hallowed grounds, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the IndyCar Series and all its properties in a stunning deal announced Monday. By early next year, Penske Entertainment Corp. will take over all those entities owned by the Hulman family for 74 years in one of the biggest transactions in the history of motorsports.

"The bug of motor racing got in my blood," Penske recalled about that day with his father, Jay. "I hope my dad is looking down at me and this group and saying 'Son, you did a good job.' "

The sprawling, 110-year-old speedway and its famed, 21/2 -mile oval track is one of the most famous venues in sports and crowds for its showcase race every May, the first one dating to 1911, used to swell to more than 400,000 people. The speedway with its famous pagoda tower, Gasoline Alley garage area and massive grandstands was a dilapidated mess in 1945 when Tony Hulman bought it and brought racing back to the corner of 16th Street and Georgetown Avenue after a four-year absence following World War II.

The speedway itself spun off multiple subsidiaries, including the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions, which are also being acquired by Penske Entertainment, a subsidiary of Penske Corp., which is owned by the billionaire.

The deal was done in roughly six weeks and began when Tony George, grandson of Tony Hulman, approached Penske before the season-ending race in California in September. George wished Penske luck in the championship battle, then asked "The Captain" if they could have a conversation about the speedway.

"We as a family agreed we all needed to have a conversation with Roger Penske," George said.

"I simply said I'd like to meet with him and talk about stewardship and he got a very serious look on his face," said George, who several times choked back tears discussing his family's legacy. "It's obviously emotionally difficult. We all love it and we all care deeply. We all realize that as a family and organization we had probably taken it as far as we can. Roger Penske's resources will only take this to another level."

Tony George, along with his sisters and the Hulman & Co. board of directors, have most recently been in charge of Hulman properties. Mari Hulman George, Hulman's daughter and matriarch of the family interests, died last November and the family businesses have slowly been divested. Hulman & Co. sold its other primary business, the baking company Clabber Girl, to B&G Foods for $80 million in May.

Penske, who is also a giant in the NASCAR stock car series, said he plans no management changes at this time. He was eager to address any potential conflict of interest that could arise from the most powerful man in motorsports owning a three-car race team, the series and one of the most important races in the world.

"I understand the integrity. To me, I know what my job is," Penske said. "Hopefully I have enough credibility to ensure that there is not a lot of conflict. I've got a lot of guys watching me."

Penske, who turned 82 in February, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump last month. He is the winningest car owner in Indy 500 history with 18 victories, including Simon Pagenaud's win in May, as well as 15 IndyCar championships following Josef Newgarden's title in September.

The deal should close in January. Penske said because both Penske Corp. and Hulman & Company are private companies they are not legally required to disclose the transaction price.

Sports on 11/05/2019