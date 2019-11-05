PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Van Buren is creating quite a stir in the 7A-West Conference before leaving next season for Class 6A.

The Pointers provided the league's biggest upset by beating Bentonville West 35-30 at Blakemore Field. Van Buren (5-4, 3-3) secured a playoff spot while handing Bentonville West (6-3, 5-1) its first loss in conference play. West can now only share the conference championship by beating Bentonville High in a showdown Friday at Wolverine Stadium.

TOP PERFORMERS WEEK 9 GARY PHILLIPS Van Buren passed for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-30 win over Bentonville West BRAYDEN RIVAS Van Buren had 93 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score against Bentonville West. BEN JOHNSON Harrison fired 2 touchdown passes to help the Goblins down Huntsville 49-7. LANDON BLAIR Alma led the Airedales on a game-winning drive and scored from the 1 on a 7-0 win against Greenbrier. SAMUEL BEARD Pea Ridge returned the opening kickoff 95 yards to help the Blackhawks to a 47-14 win against Green Forest. ZACH JARNAGAN Gentry had 6 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown in the Pioneers’ 34-13 win against Lincoln. CADE GRANT Prairie Grove rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries and scored 1 touchdown in the Tigers’ 46-21 win against Berryville. CAM BRASHER Booneville rushed for 80 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 35-7 win against Lamar. BRAYDEN ROSS Charleston accounted for 5 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-0 win against West Fork. Ross passed for 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 more. ZAYLEN BRYANT Greenland caught 6 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Pirates’ 42-6 win against Paris. AVERY HESTER Hackett passed for 3 touchdowns to lead the Hornets to a 36-0 win against Lavaca. LEVI BENNETT Bentonville intercepted a pass, his sixth interception of the season, to help the Tigers knock off Springdale 52-0. JACKSON NORBERG Siloam Springs rushed for 150 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in the Panthers’ 40-0 win against Little Rock Hall. TORRANCE FARMER Springdale Har-Ber rushed for 105 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 70-29 win against Rogers. TREYTON DAWSON Greenwood had 8 catches for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win against Sheridan.

Bentonville West's attempt at a comeback last week was shattered when Jaiden Henry returned an interception 29 yards to give the Pointers a 35-24 lead with one minute, 55 seconds left to play. It was the second interception of the game for Henry, a junior receiver and cornerback for the Pointers.

"I saw the quarterback scrambling and I kind of baited him until he threw it," Henry said. "When he did, I jumped it. I knew I had the pick-six after I caught it because I had linebackers and defensive linemen in front of me."

Henry had six tackles and broke up another pass from his cornerback position. He also caught five passes for 50 yards and had three returns on specials teams for 53 yards. For his effort, Henry is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

Henry said a close 34-31 defeat to Springdale Har-Ber the previous week gave Van Buren the confidence it could pull the upset against Bentonville West, which beat the Pointers 46-10 last season.

"It started with Har-Ber," Henry said. "We played a great game but came up a little short. We were able to make the plays this time. The win gives us a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs."

Van Buren will complete conference play against Springdale Friday before beginning postseason play as the No. 5 seed from the 7A-West. Van Buren made the playoffs last year, but lost 35-0 to Fort Smith Northside to finish 4-7. But the win over West and close call against Har-Ber should serve as a warning to any team paired against the Pointers in the playoffs.

"The last two weeks, we've really played well," said Crosby Tuck, the Pointers' first-year coach. "Beating a team the caliber of Bentonville West does a lot for our program. We can build off this for a while."

Preps Sports on 11/05/2019