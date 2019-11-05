Police: Boy, 16, charged as adult in double shooting at Little Rock hotel

A 16-year-old arrested on Monday evening in a weekend double shooting in Little Rock that left two teens injured has been charged as an adult, police said.

Authorities arrested Ladarius Burnette, of North Little Rock, in connection to the Sunday shooting, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the Staybridge Suites, 1020 S. University Ave., a Little Rock police news release states.

Officers who responded to the call found a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl who had been shot, according to a police report.

The boy had been shot multiple times in his upper body and was transported to an area hospital, authorities said. The girl was shot in her lower body.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Tuesday morning the boy was in critical but stable condition and that the girl remained in stable condition.

Burnette, who was charged as an adult, was booked into the Pulaski County jail and faces two counts of first-degree battery, according to Barnes.