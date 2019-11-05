PREP BASKETBALL Rogers Mounties

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Rogers boys basketball capsule was omitted from Sunday's Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette basketball preview magazine. We regret the error.

ROGERS MOUNTIES

COACH Lamont Frazier

CONFERENCE 6A-West

2018-2019 21-7, 10-4

PLAYOFF RESULT: Beat Little Rock Central 53-50 before losing 69-41 to Conway in the second round of the state tournament

WHO'S BACK? Derek Hobbs (Sr., 5-9), Drew Miller (Sr., 6-3), Elliot Paschal (Sr., 6-3), Joseph Park (Sr., 6-3), Karsen Uecker (Jr., 6-2), Van Rhame (Jr., 6-6), Joel Garner (So., 6-4), Will Liddell (So., 6-0).

THE SCOOP There's plenty of excitement at Rogers under coach Lamont Frazier, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year for Division I after leading the Mounties to a 21-7 record. .... Rogers made the state tournament for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. ... The Mounties return a core group of seniors that includes all-state player Drew Miller, all-conference selection Derek Hobbs, and Elliot Pascal, a standout defensive player. ... Frazier said the success of this year's team will depend on the players' abilities to maintain sharp focus from day-to-day as well as from practices to games.

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick

Preps Sports on 11/05/2019