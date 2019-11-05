FOOTBALL

UCA QB wins Southland honor

University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith was named the Southland Conference offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week Monday.

Smith led the Bears to a 45-17 victory over Lamar on Saturday in Beaumont, Texas. Smith completed 30 of 37 passes for a career-high 434 yards and 4 touchdowns. He tossed touchdown passes of 5, 64, 1 and 16 yards and completed passes to 10 different receivers. Smith also added a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Smith helped the Bears to a season-high 505 yards of total offense and an average of 7.4 yards per play. He was also named the player of the week after last week's 29-25 victory over Sam Houston State in which he had a then-career high 405 passing yards and four touchdowns.

OBU, Harding ranked 3rd, 4th in region

Ouachita Baptist and Harding University are ranked third and fourth in the NCAA Division II Super Region Three rankings Monday.

The top seven teams in the super region advance to the NCAA Division II playoffs with the No. 1 seed receiving a bye and the second, third and fourth seeds hosting a first-round game. Ferris State is ranked No. 1 and Central Missouri is ranked No. 2. Henderson State is ranked ninth.

OBU, Henderson players wins GAC awards

Ouachita Baptist University running back Brockton Brown was named offensive player of the week by the Great American Conference and Henderson State defensive back C.J. Jones was named defensive player of the week.

Brown scored three rushing touchdowns for the third time in four weeks as the Tigers defeated Southern Arkansas 38-21. He scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to open the game and he added a four-yard run in the third quarter. He ran for 149 yards on just 16 carries. His 17 rushing touchdowns rank second in Division II.

Jones had eight tackles and an interception in a 27-20 victory over Arkansas-Monticello. His interception came with Henderson State up 13-10 and the Weevils approaching the Reddies red zone late in the third quarter.

Lyon's Satterfield wins weekly honor

Lyon College wide receiver Randy Satterfield was named offensive player of the week by the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Satterfield caught 6 passes for 106 yards and 1 touchdown in the Scots' 18-14 victory over Ottawa-Arizona on Saturday night.

Satterfield leads the SAC with nine touchdowns and his 658 receiving yards are the most in the school's history.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR duo recognized

Carol Barbosa and Janae Thurston of UALR were named offensive player and freshman of the week by the Sun Belt Conference.

Barbosa averaged 5.38 kills per set and had 43 kills in victories over Georgia State and Georgia Southern. She also had 18 digs in a 3-2 victory over Georgia State on Friday.

Thurston had 31 kills in both matches, served five aces and had a .414 hitting percentage.

Henderson's Thomas earns GAC award

Kenzie Thomas of Henderson State University was named defensive player of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Thomas had a match-high 22 digs as the Reddies swept the season series against Ouachita Baptist for the first time since 2010. She also had 15 matches with 20 digs and averages 4.66 digs per set.

MEN'S SOCCER

Lyon's Alamos wins conference award

Vincente Alamos of Lyon College was named defensive player of the week by the American Midwest Conference on Monday.

Alamos led the Scots to a 6-0 victory over William Woods on Saturday by making seven saves, posting his fifth shutout of the season.

On the season, he has 54 saves and a 1.04 goals against average.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/05/2019