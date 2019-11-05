Police search for suspect in east Arkansas fatal shooting; authorities arrest 2 in separate slaying

Police in east Arkansas believe a suspect in a mid-October homicide is hiding in central Arkansas, a local police chief said Tuesday.

Authorities have also arrested two suspects in a separate slaying that happened less than an hour after the first homicide.

Tavoris Avonce is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Jamarius Reese on Oct. 18 in Helena-West Helena, according to the city’s police chief, James Smith.

Officers dispatched to Park and Dinan streets just before 11 a.m. found Reese lying facedown with several apparent gunshot wounds in his back, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said he believed Avonce was picked up by a black Chevrolet Malibu after fleeing the scene and remained in the Conway and Little Rock area early Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, authorities made two additional arrests in the death of 24-year-old Donameka Ballard.

Tyranza Young, 19, and Kylan Williams, 21, both of Helena-West Helena, were accused in the fatal shooting, which happened shortly before noon near 6th Street and Garland Avenue.

Young and Williams were transported to the St. Francis County jail on first-degree murder charges and remained there Tuesday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. Another suspect in the slaying, Tre’von Hill, 19, was booked into the Greene County jail on Oct. 22.

All three remained at their respective facilities Tuesday afternoon, according to an online jail roster. Smith said their bonds had been set at $2 million each.