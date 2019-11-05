Turkey captures sister of dead ISIS leader

BEIRUT -- Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine."

Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Turkish official said the 65-year-old known as Rasmiya Awad is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group. He did not elaborate.

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz in Aleppo province. The area is part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out a military incursion to chase away Islamic State militants and Kurdish fighters starting in 2016. Allied Syrian groups manage the area known as the Euphrates Shield zone.

The official said the sister was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children. The adults are being interrogated, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol.

"This kind of thing is an intelligence gold mine. What she knows about [the Islamic State] can significantly expand our understanding of the group and help us catch more bad guys," the official said.

Al-Baghdadi, an Iraqi from Samarra, was killed in a U.S. raid in the nearby province of Idlib last month. The raid was a major blow to the group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats by the U.S-led coalition and Syrian and Iraqi allies.

Many Islamic State members have escaped through smuggling routes to northwestern Syria in the final days of battle ahead of the group's territorial defeat earlier this year, while others have disappeared into the desert in Syria or Iraq.

The reclusive leader al-Baghdadi was known to be close to one of his brothers, known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza.

Al-Baghdadi's aide, a Saudi, was killed hours after the raid, also in northwestern Syria, in a U.S. strike. The group named a successor to al-Baghdadi days later, but little is known about him or how the group's structure has been affected by the successive blows.

Separately, Turkey 's interior minister said Monday that the country will send back Islamic State members to their countries of origin.

Suleyman Soylu said in Ankara that members of the extremist group held by Turkey would be returned regardless of countries revoking their citizenship.

Turkey has accused the Syrian Kurdish forces it is fighting in northeastern Syria of releasing Islamic State families from camps last month. There has been widespread international concern that thousands of militant detainees in Syria could escape.

Soylu said about 1,200 foreign militant fighters were in Turkish prisons and 287 members, including women and children, were re-captured during Turkey's offensive in Syria.

The minister has previously said foreign Islamic State members in Syria would be taken to prisons or camps operated by Turkey-backed Syrian fighters in so-called safe zones in northern Syria, including in Jarablus, al-Bab, Azaz and Afrin.

He said more fighters were held in deportation centers in Turkey, but didn't provide statistics.

The minister hit back at Western nations, including Britain and the Netherlands, for not repatriating their citizens who joined the Islamic State or revoking their citizenship.

Soylu said Saturday that "we are not a hotel" for any country's Islamic State members.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/05/2019