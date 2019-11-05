Police Beat

Woman hospitalized after shooting in LR

A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition Monday night after officers said she was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded at 7:33 p.m. to Westbridge Apartments at 2124 Labette Manor, spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. He said dispatchers received calls from individuals inside the apartment building that a woman had been shot.

"She has been transported for medical treatment and was listed in serious condition," Barnes said.

Officers said the suspect was described as a black male who was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Deputies: LR man sought meth for gun

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he confessed to being in possession of a stolen .44 Magnum pistol with the intent to trade it for drugs, a report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said Raymond James Proffitt, 56, fled during a traffic stop at 9434 Centennial Road. When he was caught he was found to be in possession of a stolen Desert Eagle .44 Magnum. Deputies said Proffitt admitted to knowing the gun was stolen and had planned to trade it for an ounce of methamphetamine.

Proffitt is being charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, theft by receiving and fleeing. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Monday night in lieu of $6,000 bond.

2 men are charged in robbery of store

Two Little Rock men were arrested late Sunday after deputies said they were involved in an armed robbery at an unspecified Dollar General, a report said.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said Dante Williams, 28, and Joe Cook, 34, were taken into custody after security camera footage showed them robbing a Dollar General at gunpoint. The report didn't specify when or where the robbery occurred. Deputies said they used a tracker that was in Cook's pocket to find them at 1324 S. Monroe St.

Cook and Williams are charged with aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain person. Cook was being held in the Pulaski County jail Monday night in lieu of $15,000 bond. Williams was being held on a parole hold.

State Desk on 11/05/2019