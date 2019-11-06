Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd advances on 'The Voice' to Top 20

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A general view of the set of "The Voice", is seen in Culver City, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

An Arkansas singer advanced again Tuesday night on competition show The Voice, securing a spot in the Top 20.

Marybeth Byrd, of Armorel, faced off against Preston Howell, another member of John Legend’s team in the "knockout round” of the competition.

Howell sang first, performing Fred Astaire’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” to positive comments from the judges.

Byrd performed Adele’s “All I Ask,” a tough song, the judges said, given the original artist’s legendary vocals.

After the performance, Legend stalled, unsure of who to pick, before finally choosing Byrd.

“You are just an exceptionally gifted vocalist,” Legend told her. “Your tone is really lovely to listen to.”

The 20 remaining contestants will perform live at 7 p.m. Monday in front of the coaches and viewers for their chance to advance.

It will be the first episode of the season in which the audience can vote to keep their favorites in the competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT