Arkansas singer Marybeth Byrd advances on 'The Voice' to Top 20

An Arkansas singer advanced again Tuesday night on competition show The Voice, securing a spot in the Top 20.
Marybeth Byrd, of Armorel, faced off against Preston Howell, another member of John Legend’s team in the "knockout round” of the competition.
Howell sang first, performing Fred Astaire’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” to positive comments from the judges.
Byrd performed Adele’s “All I Ask,” a tough song, the judges said, given the original artist’s legendary vocals.
After the performance, Legend stalled, unsure of who to pick, before finally choosing Byrd.
“You are just an exceptionally gifted vocalist,” Legend told her. “Your tone is really lovely to listen to.”
The knockouts have officially come to an end. Everyone who won, and even those who went home...Y’all truly left y’all’s hearts out on that stage every episode. PROUD PROUD PROUD. Congratulations @damaligutierrez, @gracee.shriver, @rickybraddy and Miracle tonight❤️ (peep Alex in that second pic, he’s absolutely amazing). @zachbridgesmusic and @prestonchowell, phenomenal performances! God has such big plans for you both! So proud of everyone going into lives #talentedfriends #itstimetovote
The 20 remaining contestants will perform live at 7 p.m. Monday in front of the coaches and viewers for their chance to advance.
It will be the first episode of the season in which the audience can vote to keep their favorites in the competition.