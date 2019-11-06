City agrees to sell property to firm

A telecommunications service provider will be able to purchase city land for an expansion, according to a resolution the North Little Rock City Council approved Monday.

First Orion is constructing its headquarters in downtown North Little Rock adjacent to the proposed Argenta Plaza. Officials with First Orion told the city that they anticipate a need for additional facilities in the near future and have identified the property owned by North Little Rock as an appropriate location for potential future expansion.

The property is on Sixth Street behind the Rock Region Metro trolley barn.

The resolution states that the city is willing to sell the property to First Orion for $729,368.64.