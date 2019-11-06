Nigerians battle fires in textile market

LAGOS, Nigeria -- Nigerian firefighters were battling two fires that broke out almost simultaneously Tuesday at a busy market in central Lagos, the country's largest city and commercial center.

Balogun Market, where the fires broke out, is one of Nigeria's largest textile markets.

The two fires don't appear to be related, said Ganiyu Olayiwola, head of the Federal Fire Service in Lagos, adding that it wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Thick black smoke and flames were shooting up from five-story buildings surrounding the market as firetrucks attempted to get access to the fire. Residents were throwing what belongings they could from the buildings and some people on the rooftops were using small buckets of water to try to stop the fire.

The fire started in the morning and became a major blaze by midday, with firefighters trying to keep the flames from spreading.

Photo by AP/SUNDAY ALAMBA

A man tosses a bucket of water on a towering fire Tuesday in Lagos, Nigeria, one of two blazes that broke out at once in a busy market area. Officials said the fires did not appear to be related, and they had no immediate report of injuries. More photos at arkansasonline.com/116fire/

Vietnam arrests another in truck deaths

HANOI, Vietnam -- Vietnamese state media have reported another arrest over the deaths of dozens of migrants in England and cite police as saying a suspect had organized for people to travel to Russia before being smuggled to the West.

The state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper reported an arrest was made in Nghe An province on Monday in relation to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a refrigerated truck container last month.

Vietnam so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An who face charges of organizing people smuggling.

The newspaper cited Nguyen Huu Cau, chief of Nghe An provincial police, as saying that one of those arrested, who used to live in Russia, organized people to travel to Russia then smuggled them to Germany before getting to a third country.

The suspected truck driver, a man from Northern Ireland, has been charged with manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. A second man is being held in Ireland pending extradition and has been charged with manslaughter, human trafficking and immigration offenses.

British police are still working to identify the victims -- 31 men and eight women -- with assistance from Vietnam.

N. Korea terror-list status threatens talks

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Tuesday that the U.S. redesignation of Pyongyang as a sponsor of terrorism is dimming prospects for nuclear diplomacy between the countries.

The North's statement comes as the country is escalating its pressures on the United States over a stalemate in nuclear negotiations. Last week, North Korea test-fired projectiles from what it called a newly developed "super-large" multiple rocket launcher in the country's first weapons test in about a month.

The North's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the State Department's terrorism blacklist report released last week proves again the United States maintains a "hostile policy" and "inveterate repugnancy" toward North Korea.

North Korea had been on the terrorism blacklist for two decades after its agents were blamed for the bombing of a South Korean airliner that killed 115 people in 1987. It was delisted in 2008 as Washington tried to entice North Korea into a nuclear deal. The White House relisted it in 2017, saying the North repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism.

Last year, North Korea and the United States launched on-and-off diplomacy on what terms North Korea would give up its advancing nuclear arsenal. The talks largely have stalled since February.

Court backs Israel's expulsion of activist

JERUSALEM -- Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the expulsion of the local director of Human Rights Watch, rejecting an appeal against a lower court's decision and sparking fierce criticism by rights groups that the ruling would harm freedom of expression and their work in the country.

The director, Omar Shakir, a U.S. citizen, was initially ordered to leave the country because Israel said his advocacy against Israel's Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank was supportive of the Palestinian-led boycott movement.

An Israeli law from 2017 bars entry to those who publicly support a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements. Shakir's case has been followed closely internationally as a litmus test for how Israel would enforce the controversial legislation.

The judge who wrote Tuesday's decision appeared to play down its potential future impact on other rights groups and activists.

"There is nothing in the decision to reflect upon other human rights organizations and activists," Justice Neal Hendel wrote. The court gave Shakir 20 days to leave the country and ordered him to pay the legal fees associated with the case.

Human Rights Watch says neither it nor Shakir have called for an outright boycott of Israel. The organization said that Shakir, who took up the director position in 2016, was being targeted because of the rights group's opposition to Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

Photo by AP/NASSER NASSER

Omar Shakir, the director of Human Rights Watch in Ramallah on the West Bank, is a step closer to expulsion after Tuesday’s court decision.

A Section on 11/06/2019