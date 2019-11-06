Sections
Homicide victim's remains found after vehicle fire in central Arkansas, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:19 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the death of a person whose remains were discovered following a vehicle fire in south Pulaski County last week.

Deputies were dispatched Friday to the fire off Woodson Lateral Road, near Woodson Cemetery, at about 9:30 p.m., according to a previous news release by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Responders found the remains in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished, sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

Investigators collected the remains and took them to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine a cause and manner of death, authorities said at the time. The state Medical Examiner’s Office has since ruled the death a homicide, a second release by the sheriff’s office stated on Wednesday.

Authorities said the investigation into the killing is ongoing.

The sheriff's office was waiting to receive a positive identification of the victim late Wednesday morning, Burk said.

