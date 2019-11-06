Envoy alters Ukraine account

WASHINGTON -- In a revision to his earlier testimony before House impeachment investigators, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland now says he told a Ukrainian official that security assistance to the country would resume only if the authorities there opened investigations requested by President Donald Trump.

Sondland's three-page update, tucked beneath hundreds of pages of sworn testimony from him and former Ukraine special envoy Kurt Volker, was released by House investigators as Democrats prepared to push the closed sessions to public hearings as soon as next week.

Sondland's "supplemental declaration," provided to the House impeachment inquiry Tuesday, offered what some see as evidence of an effort directed by Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to leverage nearly $400 million in security assistance for investigations that could politically benefit the president.

Sondland's earlier assertion in a text message to a senior State Department official that Trump didn't seek a "quid pro quo" of security assistance in return for investigations had been seized upon by Republicans to argue that the president had not used the power of his office for personal political gain.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NBj7Bq5vcyg]

Trump has denied any quid pro quo, but Democrats say there is a singular narrative developing since the president's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy when Trump first asked for an investigation into Ukrainian activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, and interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said the House panels conducting the inquiry are releasing the word-by-word transcripts of the past weeks' closed hearings so the American public can decide for themselves.

"This is about more than just one call," Schiff wrote Tuesday in an opinion piece in USA Today. "We now know that the call was just one piece of a larger operation to redirect our foreign policy to benefit Donald Trump's personal and political interests, not the national interest."

Pushing back, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying the transcripts "show there is even less evidence for this illegitimate impeachment sham than previously thought."

[GALLERY: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters » arkansasonline.com/116impeachment/]

Meanwhile, two more administration witnesses who had been scheduled to testify Tuesday -- Michael Duffey, a top official at the White House budget office, and Wells Griffith, a senior aide to Energy Secretary Rick Perry -- failed to appear.

SONDLAND TESTIMONY

Sondland told lawmakers in closed testimony on Oct. 17 that he knew Giuliani was demanding one quid pro quo -- that Ukraine announce corruption investigations, including into an energy company, Burisma, where Biden's son Hunter held a board seat, in exchange for an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.

But in an opening statement circulated at the time, Sondland said he had no knowledge of whether the White House was also holding up security assistance to press for the investigations.

The next week, William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, challenged Sondland's claim that he did not know of a second quid pro quo involving the security aid. Taylor testified that Sondland had conditioned the release of the funding on the investigations targeting Biden in a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Poland in September.

Taylor said he understood that on Sept. 1, Sondland warned Zelenskiy aide Andrey Yermak that the security assistance "would not come" unless the new Ukrainian president committed to pursuing the investigation into Burisma.

"I was alarmed," Taylor wrote, saying a national security official had told him that the demand was relayed in person by Sondland while the ambassador was traveling in Poland with Vice President Mike Pence. "This was the first time I had heard that the security assistance ... was conditioned on the investigation."

In his new addition to his earlier testimony, Sondland stated that "by the beginning of September 2019, and in the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I presumed that the aid suspension had become linked" to Ukraine having not yet committed publicly to the investigation of Burisma and another into a discredited theory about Ukrainian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

"It would have been natural for me to have voiced what I had presumed," Sondland said, acknowledging that he told one of Zelenskiy's advisers in Warsaw that "resumption" of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that the officials had been discussing.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Waldman said the vice president was unaware of the "brief pull-aside conversation" that Sondland reported having with Yermak.

After the first revelations of such an exchange in Taylor's testimony, Sondland's attorney Robert Luskin wrote to The Washington Post on Oct. 23, saying that his client "does not recall" such a conversation.

Sondland also described an exchange he had with Trump, in which he described the president as "in a very bad mood" as Sondland sought to understand what the president hoped to achieve by pressing Ukraine on investigations.

The call took place moments after Taylor raised concerns in a text message with Sondland about a possible illicit quid pro quo regarding aid to Ukraine.

Taylor texted Sondland and Volker on Sept. 9: "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." That prompted Sondland to phone Trump.

Sondland described the context of the call: "There were all kinds of rumors. And I know in my few previous conversations with the president, he's not big on small talk, so I would have one shot to ask him. And rather than asking him, 'Are you doing X because of X or because of Y or because of Z?' I asked him one open-ended question: What do you want from Ukraine?"

The two had a "very quick conversation," Sondland said.

The president replied, "I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. I want Zelenskiy to do the right thing,'" according to Sondland's account.

"And I said: 'What does that mean?' And he said: 'I want him to do what he ran on.' And that was the end of the conversation. I wouldn't say he hung up on me, but it was almost like he hung up on me," Sondland said.

About five hours after Taylor's text, Sondland wrote back to Taylor: "The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo's of any kind" and recommending he reach out to more senior State Department officials.

"I had gotten as far as I could," Sondland told House investigators. "I had asked the boss what he wanted. He wouldn't tell me, other than: I want nothing."

Republican counsel Steve Castor asked Sondland if Trump told him to write the "no quid pro quo's" text. "The president didn't know I was sending a text," he said, "because he didn't know that the question came from Ambassador Taylor."

Information for this article was contributed by Shane Harris, Aaron C. Davis and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro, Colleen Long, Matthew Lee, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Jill Colvin and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; and by Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times.

A Section on 11/06/2019