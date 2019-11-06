Ex-sheriff's aides cited in findings

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2009, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, left, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX -- A court-appointed investigator concluded that high-ranking managers for former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio disregarded a federal judge's order for Arpaio to halt immigration sweeps targeting Hispanics, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The findings come as both Arpaio and a former top manager identified in the investigation are running in the 2020 Republican primary for the job as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona's most populous.

The investigator's findings cover accusations of misconduct in Arpaio's office from late 2011 through 2016. Arpaio, who became nationally known for his hard line on migrants, lost his post as sheriff in 2016.

Arpaio was convicted of misdemeanor criminal contempt of court for refusing to stop his traffic patrols that targeted migrants but was pardoned by President Donald Trump, who has praised Arpaio's 24-year tenure as sheriff and "his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration."

Among sheriff's officials criticized by the investigator was Jerry Sheridan, who was Arpaio's second-in command and is running against his old boss in the primary. Sheridan has long contended that he was unaware of the judge's highly publicized 2011 immigration sweep order while serving as Arpaio's chief deputy.

The investigator, Daniel Giaquinto, is a former prosecutor and judge. He was hired by U.S. District Judge Murray Snow to re-examine misconduct investigations by Arpaio's office.

Giaquinto's 2017 findings after Arpaio left office were not made public and the Maricopa County sheriff's office contended they could not be released until employees named in the report are disciplined -- but did so after the First Amendment Clinic at Arizona State University's law school requested them on the AP's behalf.

In the documents, Giaquinto criticized the 2015 appointment by Arpaio of Chief Mike Olson to decide whether Sheridan should have been disciplined over the sheriff's office decision not to enforce the judge's order halting the immigration sweeps. Sheridan was Olson's commanding officer and the two were friends, the investigator said in the documents.

Sheridan did not run the unit in charge of the immigration sweeps, but Giaquinto found that Sheridan, as Arpaio's second-in-command, had responsibility to ensure that the judge's order was obeyed, the documents said.

Arpaio and Sheridan questioned whether the release of the investigator's reports was politically motivated, though some were requested more than two years ago.

"Why are they coming out with this right now? It's suspicious, since I'm running for sheriff," Arpaio said.

The sheriff's office is now run by Democrat Paul Penzone, who beat Arpaio and denied political motivations in his office's release of Giaquinto's reports.

