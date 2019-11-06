Greene County sheriff’s office lieutenant arrested by FBI

A Greene County sheriff’s office lieutenant was arrested Tuesday by the FBI, authorities said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said federal authorities sought Allen Scott Pillow, 55, in relation to theft of government property.

Bragg said she could not provide any more information or list the exact charges against Pillow, and the federal court clerk’s office said the complaint against Pillow was not on file as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Pillow has been placed on leave by the sheriff’s office pending an internal investigation, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Franks.

Greene County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Thompson said his office has not been contacted by the FBI and does not have a case pending against Scott as of Wednesday afternoon.