High school football schedule

This week's schedule
THURSDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Pine Bluff at Jacksonville
Jonesboro at Marion
Sylvan Hills at Searcy
Mountain Home at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at LR Christian
LR Fair at LR Parkview
Watson Chapel at Maumelle
CLASS 4A
2-4A
Lonoke at Riverview
Central Arkansas Christian at Stuttgart
3-4A
Trumann at Cave City
4-4A
Dover at Waldron
7-4A
Benton Harmony Grove at Joe T. Robinson
8-4A
Star City at Crossett
Hamburg at Dumas
DeWitt at Monticello
CLASS 3A
3-3A
Piggott at Corning
Walnut Ridge at Hoxie
4-3A
Jessieville at Mayflower
Atkins at Two Rivers
5-3A
Smackover at Camden Harmony Grove
Prescott at Centerpoint
Horatio at Fouke
Bismarck at Genoa Central
6-3A
Drew Central at Palestine-Wheatley
NONCONFERENCE
Melbourne at Rose Bud
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Midland at Marked Tree
McCrory at Rector
Cross County at Salem
5-2A
Magnet Cove at Cutter Morning Star
Poyen at England
6-2A
Clarendon at Des Arc
Marvell at Hazen
7-2A
Mount Ida at Lafayette County
8-2A
Parkers Chapel at Junction City
Bearden at Strong
FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
North Little Rock at Cabot
Bryant at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic
7A-WEST
Bentonville at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at Rogers
Van Buren at Springdale
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Sheridan at Benton
LR Hall at El Dorado
Greenwood at Lake Hamilton
Siloam Springs at Russellville
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
White Hall at Pulaski Academy
5A-EAST
Forrest City at Blytheville
Paragould at Greene County Tech
Batesville at Valley View
Nettleton at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
Texarkana at De Queen
Magnolia at Hope
HS Lakeside at Hot Springs
Camden Fairview at LR McClellan
5A-WEST
Huntsville at Alma
Farmington at Harrison
Clarksville at Morrilton
Greenbrier at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Gravette at Gentry
Berryville at Green Forest
Lincoln at Prairie Grove
Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian
2-4A
Southside Batesville at Bald Knob
Heber Springs at Mills
3-4A
Rivercrest at Brookland
Gosnell at Jonesboro Westside
Highland at Pocahontas
4-4A
Mena at Dardanelle
Elkins at Ozark
Pottsville at Subiaco Academy
7-4A
Malvern at Arkadelphia
Ashdown at Fountain Lake
Bauxite at Nashville
8-4A
Warren at Helena-West Helena
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Cedarville at Booneville
Lamar at Charleston
Mansfield at Paris
Greenland at West Fork
2-3A
Harding Academy at Cedar Ridge
Mountain View at Clinton
Marshall at Yellville-Summit
3-3A
Manila at Harrisburg
Newport at Osceola
4-3A
Perryville at Danville
Baptist Prep at Glen Rose
6-3A
Lake Village at Barton
PB Dollarway at Rison
CLASS 2A
4-2A
Johnson Co. Westside at Hackett
Hector at Mountainburg
5-2A
Conway Christian at Bigelow
Mountain Pine at Quitman
6-2A
Carlisle at Earle
7-2A
Foreman at Gurdon
Dierks at Murfreesboro
NONCONFERENCE
McGehee at Fordyce
Lavaca at Hampton
