• John O'Connor, a mass transit supervisor in Oakland, Calif., is being hailed as a hero for pulling a drunken man, who had fallen onto the tracks, back onto the platform seconds before a train arrived at the Coliseum station.

• Stacy Banta, 49, of Sutter, Calif., arrested outside the White House after she told a Secret Service officer that she had a crossbow in her vehicle, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and possession of a destructive device, police said.

• Sutu Forte, an activist who spent eight days in a red oak tree to protest construction of a nature trail in Columbia, Mo., was removed from the tree by police using a firetruck's hydraulic bucket and was charged with first-degree trespassing, authorities said.

• Dwanna Evans, 38, of Nashville, Tenn., faces felony aggravated assault charges after being accused of stabbing her husband in the arm as the two argued when he refused to sign divorce papers, police said.

• Thomas Launderville, 39, was fired as fire chief of Grand Junction, Iowa, after he was charged with being drunk while driving an ambulance taking a patient to a hospital, where Launderville was asked to take a breath test and it showed that he had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

• Jack Lawrence, an elementary school principal in Noblesville, Ind., said his school went into a brief lockdown when a deer smashed in through a window and wandered in the main hallway until it pushed its way out the school's main entrance and ran into the woods.

• Julie Vidaud, a 911 dispatch supervisor in Coral Springs, Fla., is facing disciplinary action for watching a Netflix movie on her work computer when a woman who unsuccessfully made several calls for help had to drive to a police station to report that someone had shot out her car's windshield, investigators said.

• Brice Williams, 32, avoided a driving-while-intoxicated count but is facing a felony charge of "unauthorized use of a moveable" after deputies said he drove an electric shopping cart from a Walmart in Houma, La., to a bar about a half-mile away.

• Andy Sides, a sheriff's captain in Jefferson County, Mo., whose second child was born six months ago, said "Holy Cow," over the fact that 17 of the department's officers welcomed babies this year, with the two newest just 10 days old.

A Section on 11/06/2019