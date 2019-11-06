Library schedules Harry Potter event

The William F. Laman Public Library System scheduled a Harry Potter celebration for Nov. 12 at the Main Branch, according to a news release.
The third annual Harry Potter Night will be from 4-7 p.m. and will include a costume contest, treats, games and crafts for all ages along with a few surprises, Shelbie Reed, Main Branch Adult Department assistant and co-coordinator of the event said in a news release.
