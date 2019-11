List of candidate filings

These are candidates for public office who filed Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R). Independent is (Ind). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan.

Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3.

U.S. PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden (D)

U.S. HOUSE

Rep. Bruce Westerman, District 4 (R)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Rep. Ken Bragg, District 15 (R)

Patricia Ashley, District 28 (Ind)

Rep. Fred Love, District 29 (D)

Larry D. Faulkner Sr., District 3 (D)

Keith Brooks, District 31 (R)

Roderick Greer Talley, District 34 (Ind)

Matthew Stallings, District 38 (D)

Rodney Govens, District 44 (D)

Rep. Les Eaves, District 46 (R)

Shawn Only, District 53 (D)

Rep. Joe Jett, District 56 (R)

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, District 57 (R)

Reginald "Ray" Prunty, District 59 (D)

Caleb Harwell, District 76 (D)

Rep. Keith Slape, District 83 (R)

Rep. Denise Garner, District 84 (D)

John P. Carr, District 94 (R)

JUDICIAL RACES

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE

Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, Position 4

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Gary J. Mitchusson, District 1, Division 3, Subdistrict 1.2

Rob Ratton, District 3, Division 1

Judge John Threet, District 4, Division 2

Conrad Odom, District 4, Division 8

Judge Ken D. Coker, Jr., District 5, Division 3

Circuit Judge Barry Sims, District 6, Division 7, Subdistrict 6.2

Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor, District 12, Division 1

Circuit Judge Andrew Bailey, District 14, Division 1

Johnnie Abbott Copeland, District 14, Division 4

Judge Marcia Hearnsberger, District 18-East, Division 4

Circuit Judge Robin Green, District 19-West, Division 1

STATE DISTRICT COURT

Judge Jeff Harper, District 2, Division 1

Terra Stephenson, District 2, Division 4

Meredith Switzer, District 41, Department 2

Judge Charles "Chuck" Baker, District 5

