LR man going to prison for filming teens

A 40-year-old Little Rock man who secretly recorded two of his daughter's teenage friends using the family shower was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after the judge heard testimony that the experience has left one girl fearful of using bathrooms and angry with men.

Casey D. Tanner also must register as a sex offender, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright ruled at Tuesday's sentencing. Tanner faced up to six years in prison for video voyeurism.

Deputy prosecutor Grayson Hinojosa asked the judge to impose prison time on the married father of two because of the number of videos found by sheriff's deputies -- 170 -- and the trauma suffered by one of his victims.

That girl's mother, testifying through tears and with hands shaking, said she and her daughter had considered Tanner to be like family, but what he put them through has traumatized her 15-year-old daughter and left both of them struggling to relearn how to trust others.

"I want and need to apologize for hurting two people so close to me," Tanner told the judge in a plea for probation, conditioned on him receiving counseling.

He called his actions "childish, stupid and inconsiderate."

Tanner has never been in trouble with the law before, and his mother, Sheila Runion of Kentucky, asked the judge to consider placing her son on probation and said he needs counseling.

Tanner was subjected to "horrible" physical abuse by his stepfather growing up, she testified, and said Tanner has since disclosed to her since his arrest that he was also molested by another relative as a child.

Tanner had been charged with two counts of video voyeurism, one Class D felony count for each of the girls, but pleaded guilty to a single charge in a plea deal negotiated by his public defender Will Wisdom.

The 170 recordings of the girls were made over six months between July 19, 2018, and Jan. 19. Tanner's wife discovered the recordings on a computer tablet Feb. 25 and called the sheriff's office.

Melissa Tanner told sheriff's deputy Timothy Preator that Casey Tanner admitted to recording the girls when she and one of the mothers confronted him with the tablet, according to an arrest report.

She said Casey Tanner admitted to filming the girls and apologized, but she kicked him out of the house and he left, saying he was going to seek counseling. He surrendered four days later and has been jailed since.

Metro on 11/06/2019