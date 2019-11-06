Moderates alter S.C. abortion-ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A group of moderate senators restored exceptions for rape and incest on Tuesday to a measure to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina, sending the bill to the state Senate floor.

The exceptions may be crucial for the bill to have any chance to pass. A proposal to ban abortions without them failed last year in South Carolina's Republican-dominated Senate.

Similar bills have passed in recent years in Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio. Missouri approved a ban on abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, and Alabama lawmakers simply outlawed all abortions. All of those measures remain tied up in courts.

The Senate floor is the last hurdle for South Carolina's "Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act," which would make almost all abortions illegal once fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks after conception. The bill has always allowed an abortion if the mother's life is in danger. It easily passed the House in April once the rape and incest exceptions were added.

But a small group of the South Carolina Senate's most conservative Republicans had removed the exceptions two months ago.

However, more moderate Republicans prevailed Tuesday, with three Republicans on the Senate Medical Affairs Committee joining six Democrats in refusing to advance the bill, which allowed the exceptions to be restored.

Texas fined daily in foster care case

DALLAS -- A federal judge who ruled that Texas' embattled foster care system was unconstitutionally broken says she's now fining the state $50,000 a day over enduring failures.

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack on Tuesday rebuked the state as "shameful" over ignoring orders to have foster children in group settings supervised around-the-clock by an adult who is awake. The fines will begin Friday and double later this month until court-appointed monitors confirm compliance.

Jack in 2015 ruled that Texas' foster care system was unconstitutionally broken. She said Tuesday that she no longer finds the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services "credible" and that the state has "lied to me at almost every level."

The Texas attorney general's office, which has argued the case for the state, said after the hearing that the department, along with Texas Health and Human Services, had "sought clarification concerning the broad order at issue" and had "demonstrated that they are working expeditiously to comply with the court's order."

U.S. lawmaker divorces in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced from her husband in Minnesota, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage.

Omar and Ahmed Hirsi had been married since January 2018 but were longtime partners. Omar says Hirsi is the father of her three children.

The marriage was dissolved Tuesday after paperwork was signed by court personnel. The divorce comes months after a Washington, D.C., woman accused the Democratic congresswoman of having an affair with her husband.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from Hirsi or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, "No, I am not." She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Omar's attorney, Jaime Driggs, says Omar's grateful she and Hirsi reached a resolution for the sake of their children.

An attorney for Hirsi didn't respond to a request for comment.

Alaska fears toxic pesticide used on pot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A Matanuska-Susitna Borough marijuana grower is under investigation in Alaska for possible distribution of products cultivated with pesticides, officials said.

The state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office sent an advisory to Alaska marijuana retail stores Friday ordering the removal and quarantine of all packages originating from Calm N Collective, news organizations reported.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is also investigating the Houston-based company's alleged use of Eagle 20, a pesticide containing myclobutanil.

The chemical is stable at room temperatures but releases the toxic gas hydrogen cyanide when combusted, according to the state notice to retailers.

In a statement, Ron Bass of Calm N Collective blamed a disgruntled employee for the alleged illegal pesticide use.

After becoming aware that steps were being made to fire him, the employee "posted a picture of himself holding a bottle of unapproved pesticides in the grow room as if he was about to apply them," Bass wrote.

State officials have sent the product out of state for testing that could take up to 60 days, Bass said.

