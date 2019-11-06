Music festival set to return next year

The planners of a new festival on the river this year said Wednesday that they plan to hold the event again next year, and the city of North Little Rock has high hopes for its future.

Organizers of the Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival confirmed that their Sept. 22 event on the shores of the Arkansas River at the North Shore Riverwalk Park in North Little Rock will return for another year.

"We are going to rent out the full park next year allowing us to increase the size of the event," said Susan Erwin Prowse, a musician and one of the event's main organizers. "We are contemplating adding a second stage, which would add more opportunities for artists."

The inaugural festival sponsored by Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas featured a main stage with national, regional and local Americana and Country music acts. There were more than 40 vendors, including arts and crafts vendors along with a dog park, kid zone, VIP tent, food, beer, games and activities for all ages.

Prowse said almost 2,000 people attended the event. Tickets were $27.50 in advance, $35 on the day of festival and free for children younger than 13.

"For the first year, we really didn't know what to expect," she said. "We are pretty happy with that number."

Terry Hartwick, director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said the department should receive the beer sales numbers soon and that sales almost certainly had an economic impact.

"When you can have that many people on this side of the river, then it is always going to be a good thing," Hartwick said.

Prowse previously said organizers saw an opportunity to create a new music festival as others across the state ended. In March, RiverFest's organizers canceled the long-running event and said they intended to "restructure, reorganize, and re-invent."

"We are hopefully going to be able to build off this momentum," Prowse said.