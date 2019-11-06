Actress Annette Bening poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Report' which is screened as part of the London Film Festival, in central London, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

• Annette Bening will receive AARP the Magazine's lifetime achievement honor at the Movies for Grownups Awards next year. The magazine announced Tuesday that Bening will accept the career achievement award at the ceremony on Jan. 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will air Jan. 19 on PBS. The ceremony honors and advocates for "the 50-plus audience." Bening, 61, won Golden Globe awards for best actress for the 2004 film Being Julia and 2010's The Kids Are All Right. She's also a four-time Oscar nominee, including for the 1999 film American Beauty. Previous career achievement honorees include Shirley MacLaine, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Costner and Robert De Niro.

• The founder of Spanx was revealed to be the successful bidder for the skintight satin pants that Olivia Newton-John wore in the movie Grease. Sara Blakely told CBS This Morning on Tuesday that she plans to frame the pants and hang them at Spanx's headquarters in Atlanta because they inspired the company's black faux-leather leggings. Blakely bid $162,500 for the pants, which Newton-John had to be sewn into for the 1978 film. Blakely says she is a huge fan of Newton-John, who sang at Blakely's wedding. Newton-John says she's excited Blakely bought the pants. Julien's Auctions says the leather jacket that Newton-John's character, Sandy, wore fetched $243,200, bringing the total for the outfit to $405,700. The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

• The Golden Globe Awards will give its new TV special achievement trophy to someone who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk-show host and a game-show master of ceremonies -- Ellen DeGeneres. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Monday that the Carol Burnett Award -- the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award -- will go to DeGeneres, a multiple Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee. It is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself. In a statement, association President Lorenzo Soria hailed DeGeneres as "a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit."

