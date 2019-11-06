Police say shots fired inside home

The shots came from inside the residence, Little Rock police detectives told a man who called saying his home had been shot Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police responded to a shooting call at 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, where Edward Eugene McDowell told them his apartment had been shot multiple times, the report said. Detectives determined that the gun was fired inside McDowell's apartment and traveled through a wall, striking another person's residence.

McDowell was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday without bail facing seven charges of committing a terroristic act, two charges of possession of firearms by certain persons and a charge of theft by receiving, according to the jail's roster.

LR man arrested in attack on officers

A Little Rock man told police Monday evening that someone in a nearby house was "already dead" before he attacked the officers, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police responded at approximately 9 p.m. Monday to an assault at 7 Par Drive, where Kenneth Sharpe, 54, told them there was a dead person inside the nearby house, the report said.

When officers told Sharpe they would have to go inside to ensure there was no injured person there, Sharpe "became irate" and began "wrestling" with officers, the report said.

Sharpe was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening in lieu of a $3,000 bond facing charges of second-degree battery and refusal to submit to arrest, according to the jail's roster.

The report does not say whether officers found anyone inside the house.

NLR teen arrested in hotel shooting

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday evening in a weekend shooting in Little Rock that left two teens injured, police said.

Officers arrested Ladarius Burnette of North Little Rock in connection with the Sunday shooting, which happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the Staybridge Suites, 1020 S. University Ave., a Little Rock police news release states.

Officers who responded to the call found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in his upper body and a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in her lower body, according to a police report.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Tuesday evening that the boy was in critical but stable condition and that the girl was still in stable condition.

Burnette was booked into the Pulaski County jail and faces two counts of first-degree battery, Barnes said.

An arrest report said one of the victims identified Burnette from a photo lineup and said Burnette "admitted to having fired at one victim." Burnette was charged as an adult, the report said.

The Pulaski County jail roster does not display the information of minors.

Metro on 11/06/2019