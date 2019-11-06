BASEBALL

Shildt gets new deal

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt has a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020. At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on General Manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022. "What Mo and his group have accomplished since he took over in 2008 as the head of our baseball ops is pretty impressive," Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. "We've been in the playoffs seven times. We've had 12 consecutive winning seasons, two pennants, a world championship. ... We continue to have a robust farm system, which is not easy to do. When you have winning seasons, you don't draft high. But we've got a very strong scouting and player development group." Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first National League Central title since 2015. The Cardinals beat Atlanta in the NL division series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the Championship Series. Shildt is an NL Manager of the Year finalist.

BASKETBALL

Collins suspended 25 games

John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks has been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. The league announced Tuesday that Collins had tested positive for growth hormone-releasing peptide-2 (GHRP-2), which is known to increase appetite. Collins, 22, is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in his third NBA season. He averaged 19.5 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawks last season. Collins is the third player this season to receive a 25-game suspension for what the league classifies as a performance-enhancing drug, joining the Brooklyn Nets' Wilson Chandler and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns. In a statement Tuesday, the Hawks said they were "disappointed to learn that John put himself in an unfortunate situation" but that they "believe that he is truly remorseful for his actions." Collins apologized in a statement. "First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks' organization, our fans, partners and community as a whole for this situation," Collins said. "I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position. I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement which, unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component. I plan to fight my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign."

FOOTBALL

Newton on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can't play for the rest of the regular season. Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury. Newton could possibly return this season -- if the Panthers reach the playoffs. According to NFL rules, Newton could hypothetically be designated to return from IR after eight weeks if the Panthers (5-3) were to qualify for the postseason, although that scenario would be a longshot since he would not have played since Week 2. Newton has missed the last six games while trying to rehab from a mid-foot sprain he initially sustained during the preseason.

Minnesota extends Fleck

Minnesota has agreed with Coach P.J. Fleck on a contract extension through the 2026 season, including an annual raise of more than 25% from his current salary and an eight-figure buyout for the first year to cover the university if he were to leave. Fleck signed his new deal Tuesday afternoon, delaying his regular weekly news conference by a half-hour. The contract, which is pending final approval by the Board of Regents, will pay Fleck $4.6 million in 2020 with a $50,000 raise scheduled for each season thereafter. His prior deal from 2017, when he was hired away from Western Michigan, had him making $3.6 million this year. The original contract also called for a $1 million payment to Minnesota per remaining season on the deal if Fleck were to skip out, but now it would cost him $10 million to do so anytime before Dec. 31, 2020. Fleck did his best to put to rest any concern about him using the Gophers as a steppingstone to a more prominent program. "We love the Twin Cities area. We love Minnesota. We're Midwestern people. We've absolutely loved how the community has welcomed us with open arms," said Fleck, who turns 39 on Nov. 29. The buyout for a departure by Fleck drops to $4.5 million in 2021, $3.5 million in 2022, $3 million in 2023, and $2 million in 2024 or 2025. Fleck is 20-13 at Minnesota, including a 10-game winning streak that started on Nov. 24, 2018, with a victory at Wisconsin that was the first for the Gophers over the rival Badgers since 2003. The Gophers are tied with Baylor for the third-longest active winning streak in the FBS, behind defending national champion Clemson (24) and defending Big Ten champion Ohio State (14).

Spanos denies report

Los Angeles Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos emphatically -- and colorfully -- denied a story about the team possibly moving to London. Before the Chargers practiced Tuesday, Spanos called together a small group of reporters who regularly cover the team to address the situation. "I just want to give you a quote from me, OK?" he began before launching into an expletive-laden comment. "It's total ... bull---, OK? We're not going to London. We're not going anywhere. We're playing in Los Angeles. This is our home, and this where we're planning to be for a long ... time. Period. OK? And if you want me to say it again, I'll say it again. ... bull----, that story. OK? Thank you." The report from the Athletic was posted Monday night and, citing NFL sources, noted that "the possibility of the Chargers moving to London has been broached among league personnel." It also said "the Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about London as a possible option." The NFL released a statement about the report: "There is no substance whatsoever to this report. No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond. There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles." The Chargers relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles before the 2017 season. After playing their home games for three years in Carson, the Chargers will join the Rams in the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. The Chargers play at Oakland on Thursday.

Jackson's season ends

The Philadelphia Eagles placed DeSean Jackson on the injured reserve on the same day the wide receiver had surgery to correct a core muscle injury suffered earlier this season. Jackson's regular season is over, but he will be eligible to return to the team during the playoffs if the Eagles make it that far. Jackson's recovery will likely take at least two months, which would make a playoff return possible, but it depends on how quickly he's able to recover. Jackson tried to rehabilitate the core injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons but aggravated the injury in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Eagles have missed Jackson's ability to stretch the field with his speed, and production from starting receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor has dropped. The move was announced shortly after the Eagles waived safety Andrew Sendejo, meaning the team has two open roster spots.

Butler placed on IR

The Tennessee Titans have placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve after he injured his left wrist Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Butler got hurt when Carolina's Curtis Samuel landed on his arm while making a touchdown catch late in the first half in Tennessee's 30-20 loss. The Titans signed the former New England Patriots defensive back in March 2018 to a five-year deal worth more than $60 million, including over $30 million guaranteed.

Sports on 11/06/2019