Officials OK day-fee raise at water park

FORT SMITH -- A water park jointly owned by the City of Fort Smith and Sebastian County now has the former's support going into the new year.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors decided during its meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution indicating support and authorization of the proposed 2020 operating budget for Parrot Island Waterpark, as well as supporting participation in the expansion of the park that year.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said in a memo American Resort Management, the company that operates the water park for the city and Sebastian County, proposed the operating budget for the park's 2020 season during a joint special study session between the board and the Sebastian County Quorum Court Oct. 24. The budget calls for increasing all regular daily admission fees by $3 while maintaining the current prices for all annual passes.

The daily admission fees, unlike annual passes, have not changed since the park opened in 2015, according to Dingman. The proposed increase can be attributed to the increased cost of labor since that time. During the first season, minimum wage, or what is paid to most lifeguards, was $7 an hour. In contrast, the minimum wage for the upcoming operating season will be $10 an hour, an amount that will be increased to $11 an hour in 2021.

The new rates being proposed, Dingman said, would increase regular daily admission from $15 to $18, admission for those shorter than 48 inches from $10 to $13 and spectator admission from $5 to $8. However, although the board of directors indicated support for the $3 increase to the participant admission fees, it did not support raising the spectator fee.

American Resort Management also reviewed the status of the park expansion project at the study session, Dingman said. A surf attraction, which was installed and operable for most of this year's operating season, was a success that will continue attracting patrons to the park. It came with a price tag of $1.282 million that was divided between Fort Smith and Sebastian County.

"This year, the plan is to add a fifth slide to the existing slide tower, keeping all other slides in operation," Dingman wrote. "The additional slide will be a tube slide, where patrons ride down the slide on an inner tube."

"The projected cost for the tube slide is $441,000, which will cover additional platform work on the slide tower, additional plumbing/filtration for the slide, the fiberglass and supporting structures for the slide itself, and additional concrete for the runout at the end of the slide."

Dingman noted there is $198,000 left in the expansion project budget. This means Fort Smith and Sebastian County will each have to contribute $121,500 to the project for a total of $243,000.

The resolution states the city's $121,500 is to be allocated in the Parks Capital Improvement Program and included in the city's proposed 2020 budget for consideration and adoption.

The proposed 2020 budget for Parrot Island consists of $1,792,978 in projected revenue and $1,593,808 in projected expenses. This leads to a projected net operating income of $199,170.

