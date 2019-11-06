Sections
Police investigating death of elderly pair in north Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 12:02 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO Police tape

Local and state authorities are investigating after an elderly couple were found dead outside their north Arkansas home on Tuesday.

Mountain Home police received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from a citizen who reported finding “at least one body” behind a home, according to a news release by the city’s police department. Responding officers found a man, 80, and a woman, 75, dead at the scene, Chief Carry Manuel wrote in an email. According to Manuel, the two were married and lived at the home.

Authorities said Arkansas State Police and the Baxter County coroner’s office have joined the investigation into the deaths of the pair, whose identities hadn’t been released Wednesday morning. Their bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

Police aren't searching for a suspect at the time, Manuel said.

