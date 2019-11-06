Report: Teen vaping rising

FILE - This April 16, 2019, file photo, shows a Juul vape pen in Vancouver, Wash. New research released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

New research shows U.S. teens who use electronic cigarettes prefer those made by Juul Labs, and mint is the favorite flavor for many of them, suggesting a shift after the company stopped selling fruit and dessert flavors in stores.

The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, including one that details previously released figures indicating that the surge in underage use of e-cigarettes shows no signs of slowing down.

An estimated 28% of high school students and 11% of middle school students said they had used e-cigarettes within the past month, according to the report, based on a national survey conducted earlier this year.

That amounts to 5.3 million young users, compared with about 3.6 million last year, despite federal law that prohibits sales to those under 18.

The government report, surveying almost 20,000 young people, also found that Juul is the preferred brand for 60% of high school e-cigarette users.

Most of them used flavored e-cigarettes and among those who did, nearly 60% favored mint or menthol.

A separate study, led by University of Southern California researchers, suggests menthol doesn't have the same appeal as mint.

The study found that mint was the most popular flavor among Juul users in 10th and 12th grades and the second-most popular among middle-schoolers. In contrast, less than 6% of teenagers across all grades preferred menthol. The study was based on a different national survey that included 1,800 Juul users.

The results are worrisome but not surprising, said Thomas Ylioja, a smoking cessation expert at National Jewish Health hospital in Denver.

"We have a whole generation of young people who are addicted to these products," said Ylioja, who was not involved in the studies. "Rather than giving up when they can't get their particular flavor, they're switching to a flavor that is more available."

E-cigarettes typically heat a solution that contains nicotine, which makes cigarettes and e-cigarettes addictive. They have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade and are often pitched as a lower-risk nicotine source for adult smokers.

Both studies were published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Erika Sward, spokeswoman for the American Lung Association, said the findings "call for drastic action to be taken. We are in the midst of an e-cigarette crisis, the aftermath of which we could be dealing with for decades."

A few states have taken steps to prohibit flavored e-cigarettes, and in September, President Donald Trump's administration proposed a nationwide ban, including mint and menthol.

Several groups opposed to a wide-ranging ban said Tuesday that meetings this week with the Office of Management and Budget had been canceled -- a signal the Trump administration was abruptly scrapping consultations and possibly preparing an announcement.

Paul Blair, the director of strategic initiatives at Americans for Tax Reform and a proponent of e-cigarettes, said in a tweet that the Office of Management and Budget had canceled a meeting with him about the planned guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

"Since the rule is no longer under review," the budget agency couldn't grant further meetings on it, according to an image of an email from the agency tweeted by Blair.

Several pro-vaping and small-business groups had meetings planned to discuss the draft guidance with the agency's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in coming weeks. But those meetings were removed from the schedule by Tuesday morning.

"It feels like a slap in the face," said Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association. "You had a lot of store owners and manufacturers from across the country that requested meetings, and booked flights and hotels, only to get an email at 2 o'clock in the morning."

It wasn't clear when the FDA might publish the flavor guidance.

A spokesman for the agency declined to comment on the timetable.

Flavors are banned for traditional cigarettes in the U.S., except for menthol.

The San Francisco-based Juul, the best-selling vaping brand in the country, stopped selling some flavors last year in stores and only sold them online.

Last month, the company voluntarily halted all sales of its fruit and dessert flavored e-cigarette pods, leaving only mint, menthol and tobacco-flavored products on the market.

Facing multiple state and federal investigations, Juul has pledged to not lobby against the federal flavor ban. The Vapor Technology Association, which represents the industry, however, is pushing back against a ban with a marketing campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsey Tanner and Matthew Perrone of The Associated Press; and by Gerald Porter Jr. and Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.

