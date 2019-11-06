Separate roadway crashes in state leave 4 people dead

At least four people have died in separate, recent traffic crashes.

A Heber Springs woman died after her car overturned and struck a tree early Monday in White County, state police said.

Amber Dykstra, 30, was driving a Toyota south on Rogers Roads around 2:40 a.m. in Romance, according to a preliminary crash summary.

Her vehicle crossed the centerline, then ran off the left side of the road. Dykstra overcorrected, and the car ran off the road to the right, according to the summary. The car then overturned and struck the tree.

On Saturday night, in Cleburne County, an Edgemont man died after a crash on a Suzuki motorcycle.

Kerry Lynn Eidson, 52, was driving north on Lone Pine Road around 10:30 p.m. in Greers Ferry, state police said, when his motorcycle ran off the road to the right.

The motorcycle hit a rock, flew into the air and landed on top of Eidson, a preliminary crash summary says. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the summary says.

A 39-year-old woman died in Ashley County after she was thrown from the vehicle she was driving Sunday, authorities said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Angela Marie Craig of Crossett was driving a 2014 Jeep Patriot south on U.S. 425 when the vehicle left the right side of the highway shortly before 6 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report by the Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the Jeep reentered the roadway, crossed both lanes of traffic and slipped off the left side of the highway. The vehicle then spun clockwise, ejecting Craig, before coming to rest by a ditch, the report said.

Craig died of her injuries, the report stated. A passenger in the vehicle, 41-year-old Shawn White, also of Crossett, was hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of his injuries.

Also, police released the name of a 38-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a pickup in Little Rock late Friday.

Amorette Navolt of Ward was struck by a 1998 Ford F150 that was traveling east in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road about 8:30 p.m., a preliminary report from the Little Rock Police Department stated.

Authorities said Navolt was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she died. The driver of the truck was uninjured, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes, authorities said.

Metro on 11/06/2019