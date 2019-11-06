Sections
SWAC

South Florida 70, UAPB 41

Today at 2:37 a.m.

Shaun Doss and Markedric Bell had 10 points each Tuesday to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a loss to South Florida at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla.

Justin Brown hit a three-pointer with 10:21 left in the first half to give the Bulls a 20-12 lead, but the Golden Lions used a 10-0 run over the next 2:41 -- capped by a three-pointer from Bell -- to take a 22-20 lead with 7:40 remaining.

Brown hit another three-pointer with 7:13 left as USF took the lead back for good. David Collins hit a layup with 2:31 left in the first half, giving the Bulls took their first double-digit lead at 34-24 and USF took a 37-26 lead at halftime.

The Golden Lions (0-1) were held to 28.9% (13 of 45) shooting from the floor, including 4 of 12 three-pointers, and 57.9% (11 of 19) from the free-throw line. The Bulls (1-0) hit 37% (20 of 54) of their shots, including 7 of 21 three-pointers, and shot 65.7% (23 of 35) from the free-throw line. South Florida outrebounded UAPB 39-30, including a 12-5 advantage on the offensive glass, and turned 21 UAPB turnovers into 17 points.

Collins led South Florida with 18 points, while Brown had 12 and LaQuincy Rideau added 10.

Sports on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: South Florida 70, UAPB 41

