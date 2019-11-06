South Florida 70, UAPB 41

Shaun Doss and Markedric Bell had 10 points each Tuesday to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a loss to South Florida at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla.

Justin Brown hit a three-pointer with 10:21 left in the first half to give the Bulls a 20-12 lead, but the Golden Lions used a 10-0 run over the next 2:41 -- capped by a three-pointer from Bell -- to take a 22-20 lead with 7:40 remaining.

Brown hit another three-pointer with 7:13 left as USF took the lead back for good. David Collins hit a layup with 2:31 left in the first half, giving the Bulls took their first double-digit lead at 34-24 and USF took a 37-26 lead at halftime.

The Golden Lions (0-1) were held to 28.9% (13 of 45) shooting from the floor, including 4 of 12 three-pointers, and 57.9% (11 of 19) from the free-throw line. The Bulls (1-0) hit 37% (20 of 54) of their shots, including 7 of 21 three-pointers, and shot 65.7% (23 of 35) from the free-throw line. South Florida outrebounded UAPB 39-30, including a 12-5 advantage on the offensive glass, and turned 21 UAPB turnovers into 17 points.

Collins led South Florida with 18 points, while Brown had 12 and LaQuincy Rideau added 10.

