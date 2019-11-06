WOMEN'S SOCCER

Arkansas advances in SEC

The University of Arkansas won its first game as the top seed at the SEC Tournament on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks defeated No. 8 seed Ole Miss 1-0 in the quarterfinals in Orange Beach, Ala.

Arkansas (15-2-2) advanced to the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season and will play No. 5 Florida at 3:30 p.m. Central on Thursday.

Taylor Malham, a junior midfielder, scored the game's only goal when she was successful on a penalty kick in the 24th minute. Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus guessed correctly on Malham's attempt to the right, but the ball went behind her. It was Malham's eighth goal.

The penalty kick was set up when Arkansas' Parker Goins drew a hand ball by Ole Miss' Madison Smith in the penalty box. The Razorbacks are 5-for-5 on penalty kicks this season.

The Rebels (10-7-3) outshot the Razorbacks 9-8, including 6-3 on goal.

Arkansas goalkeeper Katie Lund had six saves in her 12th shutout of the season. Lund had two saves in the final 10 minutes -- a diving save to her left in the 81st minute to block an attempt by Gabby Little from 18 yards, and Saydie Holland's desperation roller from outside the box as time expired.

Arkansas improved to 8-3 at the SEC Tournament since 2016. The Razorbacks have lost in the championship game the past three seasons.

The Razorbacks defeated the Rebels for the second time this season. Arkansas won 3-0 on Oct. 3 in Fayetteville.

-- WholeHogSports.com

ASU, UALR represented on Sun Belt team

Sarah Sodoma of Arkansas State was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference's team for the third consecutive year.

Sodoma led the Red Wolves (9-5-3, 5-2-3 Sun Belt Conference) with eight goals and 22 points.

In addition, University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Julia Edholm earned second-team honors, leading the Trojans with six goals and had 13 points on the season.

OBU tops Harding

Ashlyn Heckman scored in the 13th minute and Jaymee Dotson scored in the 88th minute to give Ouachita Baptist University a 2-0 victory over Harding University on Tuesday in Arkadelphia.

Ouachita Baptist (10-5-1, 8-2-1 Great American Conference) outshot Harding (6-9-2, 5-5-1), 11-5. Jessica Woessner made two saves for Harding. Erin Webster made one save for Ouachita Baptist.

OBU'S Scott honored by GAC

Carmen Scott of Ouachita Baptist University was named defender of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Scott helped Ouachita Baptist play Southwestern Oklahoma State to a 1-1 tie and hold Southern Nazarene to two shots in a 2-1 victory. Scott also assisted on the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

MEN'S SOCCER

OBU's Duron wins weekly honor

Ouachita Baptist University defender Hector Duron was named defender of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Duron cleared a shot away in the 63rd minute in a 1-0 victory over Harding University to help preserve the victory.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU sweeps UALR

Arkansas State University defeated the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 on Tuesday night in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves (14-10, 4-8 Sun Belt) with 11 kills. Julianna Cramer had 16 assists, while Malgorzata Andersohn had 13. Hannah Cox had 11 digs, while Peyton Uhlenhake had 10.

Janae Thurston and Carol Barbosa led UALR (6-18, 4-8) with six kills. Alyssa Nayar had 12 assists and Diana Giordani had 12 digs.

Harding downs OBU

Harding University swept Ouachita Baptist 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 on Tuesday night in Searcy.

Kelli McKinnon led Harding (17-9, 8-5 Great American Conference) with 14 kills. Sarah Moorhead had 41 assists and Katherine Cowart had 21 digs.

Audreuy Gallagher led OBU (11-13, 6-6) with 7 kills. Terri Fayiga had 13 assists and Lexie Castilow had 29 digs.

UAM defeats SAU

The University of Arkansas at Monticello defeated Southern Arkansas University 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday night in Monticello.

Arkansas-Monticello (11-15, 6-7 Great American Conference) was led by Leslie Polanco, who had eight kills and 11 digs. Katie Pearson had 34 assists and Jessica Mahan had 15 digs.

Morgan Gross led SAU (3-21, 1-12) with five kills. Morgan Schuster had 18 assists and Alana Perez had 12 digs.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

