Steps are weighed to save Gay Oil site

The owner of a historic downtown Little Rock building that thousands of people signed a petition to save is considering donating a preservation easement to the site, a local preservation organization announced last week.

A preservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement. It would protect the exterior of the Gay Oil Co. building at 200 S. Broadway from demolition. In October, the site was set to be sold to a developer who planned to turn it into a carwash, but the sale didn't go through.

Still, fears that the site will be demolished linger.

An email from the Quapaw Quarter Association sent to the more than 3,000 people who signed an online petition that supported saving the structure said "there are entities looking at rehabilitation plans for the building."