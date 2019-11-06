Sections
Students, parents, teachers stage 'walk-in' at Little Rock School District campuses

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , Josh Snyder | Today at 9:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Participants in a "walk-in" at Central High School in Little Rock enter the school on Wednesday morning. - Photo by Dale Ellis

Students, parents, teachers and community members staged a "walk-in" at campuses across the Little Rock School District on Wednesday morning to in a show of solidarity for students and traditional public schools.

The groups met outside the schools before “duty time” and entered the campuses together around 8:30 a.m.

“We are standing up against a racist agenda to desegregate our schools and to deny our educators a voice in how our students are taught,“ an informational pamphlet from the Little Rock Education Association states.

[Video not loading? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=ONVObclpdhs]

The Little Rock district, classified by the state as a district in "Level 5 -- in need of intensive support," has been under state control and without an elected school board since January 2015.

That's because six of its then 48 schools had chronically low achievement on state tests.

While the district has been under state control, some of those original schools classified as failing have improved, but the number of schools considered failing has increased to eight.

On Oct. 10, the state Board of Education agreed to put the district in a limited form of local control under an elected school board, with an election in November 2020. The state board also agreed to work with the district and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s office to create some community schools offering enhanced services.

The state board also decided Oct. 10 to end the union's 50-year role as negotiator of employee contracts, effective with the expiration of the contract last Thursday.

Employee and community discontent over the state board decisions on limited control and union recognition sparked talk of a potential teacher strike.

