Two-word term for the day of the week when wages are given
What are the "wages of sin"?
A "cold" word meaning to fix wages at the current level
Two-word term for wages that are overdue
Which U.S. president froze wages and prices in 1971?
Compound word for a reduction of wages to a previous lower level
A labor contract may contain an "------ clause" calling for wages to climb automatically.
In medieval times these trade organizations fixed wages and set quality standards.
To take a debtor's wages on legal orders, such as for child support
ANSWERS
Pay day
Death
Freeze
Back pay
Richard Nixon
Rollback
Escalator
Guilds
Garnish(ee)
Super Quiz: Wages
