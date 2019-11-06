Sections
Super Quiz: Wages

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. Two-word term for the day of the week when wages are given

  2. What are the "wages of sin"?

  3. A "cold" word meaning to fix wages at the current level

  4. Two-word term for wages that are overdue

  5. Which U.S. president froze wages and prices in 1971?

  6. Compound word for a reduction of wages to a previous lower level

  7. A labor contract may contain an "------ clause" calling for wages to climb automatically.

  8. In medieval times these trade organizations fixed wages and set quality standards.

  9. To take a debtor's wages on legal orders, such as for child support

ANSWERS

  1. Pay day

  2. Death

  3. Freeze

  4. Back pay

  5. Richard Nixon

  6. Rollback

  7. Escalator

  8. Guilds

  9. Garnish(ee)

Food on 11/06/2019

Super Quiz: Wages

