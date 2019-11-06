Target synagogue adds spy cameras

DENVER — The synagogue that was the target of an alleged bombing plot plans to add surveillance cameras to enhance security that was already tightened in response to the deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack last year.

The cameras will help keep watch outside the synagogue in Pueblo. Michael Atlas-Acuna, president of the board of directors of Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, said Tuesday.

“We’re not going to be threatened by this,” he said, referring to the alleged plot by Richard Holzer, 27. He was arrested last week after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents with whom he had been discussing the plan.

Temple Emanuel, a Reform congregation of about 35 families, started locking its doors during services and paying an armed guard to stand watch since the deadly attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018.

After that attack, some members revealed that they been carrying guns to the synagogue before and would continue to do so. There is a sign posted at the synagogue warning that it is not a gun-free zone.

Holzer has been charged with attempting to obstruct religious exercise by force using explosives and fire, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. He was being held in a suburban Denver jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.