BRUMMETT ONLINE: The way to beat Trump

At a major candidate cattle-call over the weekend in Iowa, Elizabeth Warren was politically wrong, Pete Buttigieg was nobly right, and Joe Biden was pragmatically right.

In that paragraph lie the chances of saving America from a madman's second term as president.

Warren told a Democratic Party event in Des Moines that now is the time to go against Donald Trump with a bold fight--such as with her many-trillion-dollar plan of Medicare for all--rather than a "vague campaign that nibbles around the edges" that seeks to back itself into the White House.

She was talking about noble Pete, who is coming up on her outside, and pragmatic Joe, who is still ahead in national polls if not those in Iowa or New Hampshire.

But it seems fairly obvious that the best way to defeat Trump would be simply to let him beat himself. It would be to let his upside-down disapproval ratings do their job.

The most logical way to do that is precisely with what Warren dismisses as a vague candidacy nibbling around the edges. Inoffensive vagueness nibbling around the edges would force Trump to run only against himself, a race he simply cannot win.

The way to beat Trump is not through yet another co-equal lightning rod of a candidacy that blesses Trump with a second gift of a fighting chance as the lesser of evils in the minds of swing voters in a few battleground states.

Swing voters are called swing voters because, even now, at this late juncture, they still could go either way. Battleground states are called that because their voting populations are not firmly entrenched one way or the other.

Swing voters in battleground states can deliver electoral college majorities to preposterous second-place and Russia-endorsed presidents.

So, why not swing less, rather than more?

As even a Warren-supportive liberal economist put it over the weekend in The New York Times: No one can say how the American economy would deal with the shock of the sudden imposition of universal government health insurance in place of private insurance.

If the imperative is defeating Trump, then complicating that mission with a seismic event in the domestic economy would seem at least distracting to the imperative. The better plan would be to beat Trump first and then embark with systematic caution on the question of whether to imitate Denmark.

For that matter, and as I've said before, Warren proposes to move the United States to the left of Denmark, which, while offering free government-reimbursed health care paid for by taxes, allows private insurance and employer-based options that Warren would deny.

Health care is a winning issue for Democrats if they talk about the Republicans posing a threat to coverage of pre-existing conditions. The Democrats are positioned to win the issue by defending what they've accomplished and that the country is coming to accept. Yet Warren would blow all that up.

There is bold, and then there is reckless. Obamacare was bold. Burdening the imperative to defeat Trump with a mere revolution in health-care economics is reckless.

As it happens, Warren made those remarks in Des Moines in response to Buttigieg, who'd just spoken. Mayor Pete had argued that the fight against Trump can't merely be for the sake of the fight, but instead a fight ever keeping in mind the essential inclusiveness and unity needed after defeating him.

The great threat of Trumpism, Buttigieg argued, is the America that comes afterward. The vital issue, he said, is whether the country can heal the wounds of Trumpism and restore functionality rather than persist with the existing toxicity.

Buttigieg was right as a messenger in right and wrong lecturing from, say, a mainline Christian pulpit. But the last Democratic president to talk of unity was Barack Obama, and he got met by Mitch McConnell's vow to do everything he could to deny him a second term. The last Democratic president to talk of unity before that was Bill Clinton, who spent most of his presidency under partisan investigation--of nothing, until he lied about sex--in what came to be called the dawning of the criminalization of our politics.

That leaves Biden, who told the Iowa Democrats that Trump had been corruptly targeting him for the simple and obvious reason that he would beat him.

Two days later, a New York Times/Siena College poll of battleground states--Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and North Carolina--showed Biden leading Trump in four of them, tied in Michigan, and trailing only in North Carolina. It showed Warren trailing Trump in three, tied in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and ahead only in Arizona.

Biden's campaign essence is two-pronged. The first prong is the self-fulfilling prophecy of that poll. The second is that he'll do his level best not to commit too many gaffes and, when committing them, handle them the way he handled calling Iowa Ohio the other day.

He said at least his false statements were mistakes, not lies, like Trump's.

You see what he did there? He deflected to Trump running against Trump.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Web only on 11/06/2019