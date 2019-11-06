2 killed, police officer hurt in crash along I-30 in Bryant

This screenshot from the Arkansas Online live traffic map shows the location of a deadly crash on Interstate 30 on Wednesday morning.

Two people were killed and a police officer was injured after a commercial vehicle struck another vehicle that was on the side of Interstate 30 during a traffic stop in central Arkansas, authorities and transportation officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 near the Arkansas 183 exit in Bryant, according to Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

A commercial vehicle veered out of the driving lane and struck a vehicle that had been stopped by a Bryant police officer, Arkansas State police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Two people were killed in the crash, according to Sadler. The officer was injured in the crash but was later treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and released, he said.

Authorities hadn’t released the names of the victims Wednesday morning.

All I-30 lanes at the scene of the crash have since been cleared, according to the transportation department.

— Josh Snyder

EARLIER

At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 30 in Bryant, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The multiple-vehicle wreck west of Reynolds Road blocked all eastbound lanes for a time, causing a miles-long backup on the highway. The transportation agency said shortly before 7:40 a.m. that the wreck had been cleared. The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup remained in the eastbound lanes before 8 a.m.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Bryant Police Department called it a "major accident." No details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately known.

