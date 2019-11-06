UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Fair’s Zaylan Robinson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Little Rock Fair’s Zaylan Robinson.

Class: 2021

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 155

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds

Interest: Arkansas Tech and UAPB

Stats: approximately 250 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 300 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, 350 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Offensive coordinator Cordell Turner:

“He’s a good athlete. He’s a team player. He plays quarterback and receiver for me. Lately. he’s been playing running back a lithe bit. His speed and his quickness is his strengths. He knows the game, He’s a quick learner. He’s my go to guy to get to everybody else.”

Versatile:

“He played last year mainly as a receiver the beginning of the year and midway through the season he made the transition and he put him at quarterback and he did alright. We went into the season with him at quarterback, but we had a move-in and we were able to move him around a little bit.”

Participating in the 100, 200 and 400 meters in the spring helped his speed:

“He ran track last spring and that helped him out a whole lot. If he gets a step on you, most likely he’s gone.”