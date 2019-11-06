Vanover's waiver request denied by NCAA

FAYETTEVILLE -- The NCAA denied Connor Vanover's waiver request to be immediately eligible at the University of Arkansas this season after he transferred from California in May, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman announced Tuesday night before the season opener against Rice.

Jeff Goodman, a national basketball analyst, tweeted that Vanover will appeal the NCAA's decision.

Vanover's waiver to play this season after transferring to Arkansas was based on his grandmother's illness and the added factor that Wyking Jones was fired as California's coach after last season.

"I don't agree with Connor [being denied the NCAA waiver]," Musselman said after Arkansas beat Rice 91-43. "I'll go on record and say that I think Connor had a good case, and it's unfortunate. I'll leave it at that."

If Vanover, a 7-3 forward from Little Rock, sits out this season, he will then have three seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting.

Musselman said on his radio show Monday night -- before the NCAA's ruling -- that he believed Vanover had "an incredible case to play" for immediate eligibility and that he knew of other players in similar situations who were granted waivers.

"Sometimes [the NCAA rulings] all don't make sense," Musselman said on his radio show. "But having said that ... our preparation has been without Connor. I've talked to Connor about this a lot, and if he doesn't play this year, that's OK. Because at Nevada [where Mussleman coached the previous four seasons] we had a lot of guys that were sitting out and they made tremendous strides.

"Our job if he does not play, is to really, really from a player development standpoint work with him every single day so that we have a piece next year that when I say huge -- not just because he's 7 [feet] plus -- but a huge piece that can really, really contribute to us."

Vanover averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes as a freshman at California. In his last 10 games, he averaged 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.

"The waiting, talking to Connor, it's kind of stressed him out so to speak," Musselman said on his radio show. "And so he'll be be glad when there's some finality either way."

