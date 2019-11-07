15 village guards killed in Thailand attack

YALA, Thailand — Gunmen in insurgency-wracked southern Thailand killed 15 village defense volunteers and wounded five security personnel in what is believed to be the deadliest attack on government forces since the separatist rebellion began 15 years ago.

Bloodstained clothing found at the scene suggested that some of the attackers on two checkpoints in Yala province late Tuesday also may have been wounded in exchanges of gunfire, said army spokesman Col. Kiattisak Neewong. He said four of the slain officers were women and one was a doctor.

In what appeared to be coordinated actions, nails were scattered on a highway to disable vehicles entering Yala, a small explosive device was found placed near an electrical pole to knock out power, and several burning tires were left at a school, said Col. Thaweesak Thongsongsi, a Yala police superintendent.

Thai P rime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Wednesday that the attack may show the insurgents are switching their focus from attacking soldiers and police to the volunteers, who are lightly armed soft targets. He said plans would have to be drawn up to better protect them.

Thailand’s volunteer forces in the south are raised from villages and receive weapons training from the army but no salary. They are usually issued shotguns but often carry personal handguns.

More than 7,000 people have been killed since the insurgency broke out in 2004 in Thailand’s three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala, the only ones with Muslim majorities in the Buddhist-dominant country. Muslim residents have long claimed that they are treated like second-class citizens, and separatist movements have been periodically active for decades.

Police, teachers and other government representatives have often been targeted, along with Muslim residents seen as siding with the government.